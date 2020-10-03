Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RLAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

