ValuEngine Downgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to Hold

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

