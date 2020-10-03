RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.08. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

