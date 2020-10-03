RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
Shares of RDCM opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.08. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
