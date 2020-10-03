Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

