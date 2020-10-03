Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Recon Technology Company Profile
