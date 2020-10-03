Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uniqure by 61.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $284,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Uniqure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 27,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Analyst Recommendations for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

