ValuEngine Downgrades Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of QLGN stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Qualigen has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qualigen at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

