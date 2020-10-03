Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. CL King lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.92, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.