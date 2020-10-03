Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,694. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc.
First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc.
First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co
First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co
First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,999 Shares of General Electric
First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,999 Shares of General Electric
First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,918 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,918 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $311,000 Holdings in SYSCO Co.
First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $311,000 Holdings in SYSCO Co.
First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report