Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 481.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,829 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 208.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

