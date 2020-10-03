Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $165.00 at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.35. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,658 shares of company stock worth $3,377,372. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 212.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

