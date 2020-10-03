Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

