Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 439.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 238,767 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 159.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 814,328 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

