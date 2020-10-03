William Blair Downgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Market Perform

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SELB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of SELB opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

