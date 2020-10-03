National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
National Grid stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.