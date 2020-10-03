National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Grid by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

