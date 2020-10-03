Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

