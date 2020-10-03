Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Get Neenah alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neenah presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE NP opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.51 million, a PE ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. Neenah has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the second quarter worth $7,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 68.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 95.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the second quarter worth $3,432,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neenah (NP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.