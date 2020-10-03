ValuEngine Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Strong-Buy

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

