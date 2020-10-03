Short Interest in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Rises By 25.5%

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter worth $52,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the second quarter worth $56,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 20.4% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the first quarter worth $156,000.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.29 on Friday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.