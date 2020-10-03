Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Update

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,630. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

