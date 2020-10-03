MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 348,200 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MTBC to $10.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.
In related news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Blanche sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.09.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTBC will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.