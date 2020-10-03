DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Update

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,140. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

