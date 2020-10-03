Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Declines By 10.7%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 45.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $637,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 104.8% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

