Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

