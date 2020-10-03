Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 97,393 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.82% of Assembly Biosciences worth $36,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $16.53 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

