Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Southern Copper worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 814,913 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 121,803 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $45.63 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

