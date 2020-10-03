Vanguard Group Inc. Has $37.87 Million Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.78% of HomeStreet worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1,868.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMST opened at $29.46 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

