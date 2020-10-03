Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.74% of American Public Education worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $4,646,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 582.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $431.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,916. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

