Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,937 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $38,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.39. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.