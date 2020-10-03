Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.75% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 58.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 166.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $738.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

