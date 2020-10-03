Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.83% of Columbus McKinnon worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $1,727,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $420,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 126,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $801.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

