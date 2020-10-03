Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.01% of Chase worth $38,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. FMR LLC grew its position in Chase by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chase by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chase by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $126,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,598 shares of company stock valued at $464,236.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

