Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 551,003 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,675,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $8.05 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $826.67 million during the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

