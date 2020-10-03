Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Mobileiron worth $38,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

MOBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Mobileiron Inc has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileiron Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

