Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 107,392 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 107,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.17% of Euronav worth $38,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 5,851.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Euronav stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

