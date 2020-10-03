Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 60,255 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.20% of Resources Connection worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RECN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 201,786 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 54.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 49,278 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RECN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $363.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

