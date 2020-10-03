Vanguard Group Inc. Has $39.78 Million Stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,484 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 42,384,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of Groupon worth $39,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Groupon Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

