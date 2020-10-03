Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

