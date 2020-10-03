Vanguard Group Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stock Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.72% of SurModics worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SurModics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SurModics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SurModics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

SRDX stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

