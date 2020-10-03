AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,183,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AMBEV S A/S worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 42.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 11.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,393,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,950,000 after buying an additional 8,763,110 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.24 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.