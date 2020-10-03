Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.29% of Arch Coal worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $678.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

