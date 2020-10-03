Vanguard Group Inc. Has $40.36 Million Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of HUYA worth $40,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HUYA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. HUYA Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

