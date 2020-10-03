Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 14,229 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2,947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 108,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

