Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of American Vanguard worth $39,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 449,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. American Vanguard Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

