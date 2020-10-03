Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.99% of HUYA worth $40,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

