York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.44% of York Water worth $40,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in York Water by 392.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of York Water by 174.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in York Water by 94.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YORW. BidaskClub cut York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

YORW opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. York Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

