Vanguard Group Inc. Has $39.98 Million Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Arch Coal worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $678.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

