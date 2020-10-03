Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,480,368 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,183,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AMBEV S A/S worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

