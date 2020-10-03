Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 492,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,006,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 259,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

