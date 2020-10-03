MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,228,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.64% of MBIA worth $40,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 21.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,391,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 597,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 804,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MBIA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MBIA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other MBIA news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,684.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,967 shares of company stock valued at $806,428. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

MBIA stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 128.21%.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

