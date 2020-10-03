Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 506.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $305,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

